PCAO: Actions of PCSD deputy who shot, killed Bradley Lewis justified under the law

TUCSON (KVOA) - New details were shared Friday in reference to the officer-involved shooting in Tucson that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Bradley "Alex" Lewis back in January.

RELATED: Family says ‘PCSD failed’ 19-year-old who was shot, killed by deputy while holding a key fob

The Pima County Attorney's Office reviewed the case a second time after finding the initial investigation unsatisfactory.

The Pima County Attorney and chief deputy met with the Lewis family this past weekend to report that no criminal charges will be sought in the matter.

In addition, the deputy's actions were found to be justified under the law.