Margo Fire now 50 percent contained as Dudleyville residents still evacuated

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (KVOA) -The Arizona State Department of Forestry reports the Margo Fire centered in the town of Dudleyville is 50 percent contained.

Residents of Dudleyville are still evacuated more than 36 hours many of them first left their homes as the fire neared.

"The closest person to you in your family, that's how this community is," Kearny resident Rikki Galka said. "We all care about each other."

Carlos Castro came back to Dudleyville 16 years ago to take care of the family ranch. With the fire coming close, he hopes his 30 head of cattle and his horse are okay. But whatever happens, Castro tells News 4 Tucson he will not leave.

"This is my hometown," Castro said. "I lived here when I was a kid. I keep coming back because I love the ranch. I love the ranch now. The city I don't like and I'll never go back to the city even if I lose my home."

The State Department of Forestry said Friday at least 12 structures are destroyed.

Just a few miles to the south is where you'll find firefighter John Jerome,a 21-year veteran. He and his team at Pinal Rural Fire and Medical District are headquartered in Mammoth.

"I really feel for the folks in Dudleyville because it's a community of just folks who are, they're doing what they can to make it and they're trying really hard so any kind of a loss like this is tough there," Jerome said. "We haven't gotten the figures yet on how many people have insurance or don't."

Helicopter Crews spent much of the afternoon dropping buckets of water on the flames.

For the last two days, the Pinal County town has been shrouded in smoke.

For Rikki Galka and her neighbors, the uncertainty is turning into a prolonged period of anxiety.

"All these people around here, they're like family and friends, we all grew up together," Galka said. "Generations here that have had their property here for decades. So, we know everybody I mean we know everybody in this community so it hit hard."