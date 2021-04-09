Man sought after contacting juvenile while posing as a law enforcement officer in Sahuarita

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man is currently sought after he allegedly detained or contacted a juvenile while posing as a law enforcement officer in Sahuarita Thursday evening.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, the individual reportedly made contact with the juvenile for about 35 minutes in the area of Quail Creek Parkway and Campbell Avenue at around 6 p.m. that day.

The individual reportedly posing as a police officer was said to be a white male in his early 30's. He was said to be clean-shaven and have dark brown hair.

The man was last seen wearing a black uniform, equipment and a weapon that do not match SPD, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety or any other local law enforcement agency.

He also was reported driving an unknown make black SUG with the silver lettering of "police" on its side. The vehicle also did not match any local law enforcement agency.

Anyone who has information about this case is advised to call 911.