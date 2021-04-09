Man arrested in hit-and-run case that resulted in death of 73-year-old on mobile oxygen tank

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was been taken into custody Thursday in connection to Monday's fatal hit-and-run crash on the midtown side.

According to Tucson Police Department, 60-year-old William Joseph Tobia was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal collision and tampering with evidence Thursday for his alleged involvement in the collision that resulted in the death of 73-year-old Kristina Dale Sikora.

In that crash, which occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and Mountain View Avenue, Sikora was reportedly struck by a dark-colored four-door sedan while she was walking across a marked crosswalk with a medical walker and mobile oxygen tank.

That vehicle allegedly did not stop after the incident and fled the scene.

The 73-year-old was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died as a result of those injuries on Wednesday.

After further investigation, TPD received information that reportedly identified Tobia as a suspect in the case. That information also helped TPD locate the vehicle involed.

Tobia was then booked into Pima County Jail Adult Detention Complex, where he currently rescides.