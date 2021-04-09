Human-caused Margo Fire grows to 1,148 acres, 61 percent contained

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (KVOA) -The Margo fire started Thursday and has burned through over 1,100 acres and is currently 61 percent contained.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Department has announced that Dudleyville is now in the "Set" zone.

Residents are now cleared to return to their homes but are urged not to enter burn areas as firefighters continue to monitor hotpots.

As of 1:00 p.m. Sunday, all utilities have been restored in the area.

The wildfire that forced about 200 people to evacuate from their homes in Pinal County was determined to be human-caused, according to new information released by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, fire crews began battling the blaze, dubbed the Margo Fire, after it ignited in a riverbed in an unincorporated part of Pina County near Dudleyville, Ariz. Due to dry and windy conditions in the area, the fire grew to 500 acres, destroying at least 12 structures that day.

As of 1:00 pm on 4/10, the Dudleyville area previously evacuated due to the #MargoFire has returned to "SET" status.



Residents may return to their homes at this time.



Continue to stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety officials. pic.twitter.com/71cSXoSOgy — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 10, 2021

At this time, the Central and Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross have set up an evacuation center at the Ray High School, located at 701 SR-177 near Senator Chastain Road in Kearny, Ariz.

Evacuees in need of assistance and information are encouraged to head over to the evacuation center.

Pinal County officials also advised people who need help sheltering their livestock during the evacuation to visit the Gila County Fairgrounds located at 900 Fairgrounds Road. People who need shelter for their pets can call Pinal County Animal Control at 520-709-0256.

According to Arizona State Forestry, about 75 structures are threatened at this time, with 12 primary structures completely lost to the fire.

Crews with Northwest Fire District have been dispatched to assist in the suppression efforts.