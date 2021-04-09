Human-cased Margo Fire grows to 1,200 acres, 50 percent contained

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The wildfire that forced about 200 people to evacuate from their homes in Pinal County was determined to be human-caused, according to new information released by Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, fire crews began battling the blaze, dubbed the Margo Fire, after it ignited in a riverbed in an unincorporated part of Pina County near Dudleyville, Ariz. Due to dry and windy conditions in the area, the fire grew to 500 acres, destroying at least 12 structures that day.

At this time, an evacuation order for the town is still in place. With about 200 residents currently evacuated in connection to the fire, the Associated Press reported Friday that the evacuation notice may be lifted Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Live map of current evacuation areas for the #MargoFire is available here: https://t.co/NN7TnGV5Ze pic.twitter.com/D8nwbCNMgj — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 8, 2021

The fire is currently 50 percent contained. However, it currently is burning 1,200 acres.

Crews working the #MargoFire have it 50% contained. It was mapped at 1,200 acres w/majority of those acres due to firing ops to secure up south side of fire. Fire still S. of #Dudleyville & GO status remains for residents. 75 personnel assigned. #AZFire #AZForestry #PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/CToNtRjmxi — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 10, 2021

At this time, the Central and Northern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross have set up an evacuation center at the Ray High School, located at 701 SR-177 near Senator Chastain Road in Kearny, Ariz.

Evacuees in need of assistance and information are encouraged to head over to the evacuation center.

Pinal County officials also advised people who need help sheltering their livestock during the evacuation to visit the Gila County Fairgrounds located at 900 Fairgrounds Road. People who need shelter for their pets can call Pinal County Animal Control at 520-709-0256.

According to Arizona State Forestry, about 75 structures are threatened at this time, with 12 primary structures completely lost to the fire.

Crews with Northwest Fire District have been dispatched to assist in the suppression efforts.