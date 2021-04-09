CNN: Facebook will not notify 530 million users about their personal data being compromised

(CNN) - Facebook users will not get a heads-up from the company, about whether some of their personal data has been posted online.

The incident involves more than 530-million accounts, whose data was posted on a website used by hackers.

But facebook says the information was scraped only from users' public profiles.

So the company says it's not sure which users would need to be notified - and it will not send out any alerts.

However, Facebook has created a help center page for anyone concerned that their data may have been released.

The information includes users' phone numbers and e-mails - but not credit card or social security numbers.

However, the exposed data can still be used by bad actors.

On Thursday, linked-in confirmed a similar incident involving about 5-hundred million of its users.

Their public information has been posted for sale online.