CNN: Facebook will not notify 530 million users about their personal data being compromised
(CNN) - Facebook users will not get a heads-up from the company, about whether some of their personal data has been posted online.
The incident involves more than 530-million accounts, whose data was posted on a website used by hackers.
But facebook says the information was scraped only from users' public profiles.
So the company says it's not sure which users would need to be notified - and it will not send out any alerts.
However, Facebook has created a help center page for anyone concerned that their data may have been released.
The information includes users' phone numbers and e-mails - but not credit card or social security numbers.
However, the exposed data can still be used by bad actors.
On Thursday, linked-in confirmed a similar incident involving about 5-hundred million of its users.
Their public information has been posted for sale online.