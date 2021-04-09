Businesses will soon not be required to follow mask mandate after Gov. Ducey signed HB2770 into law

TUCSON (KVOA) - Businesses will soon not be required to follow Pima County's mask mandate after Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2770 into law on Friday.

Back in May, Ducey enacted his "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" that slowly allowed businesses to reopen that were previously restricted under the initial state's Stay-At-Home Order.

A few weeks after the governor began lifting COVID-19 mitigation measures such as not requiring an occupancy limit at businesses, Ducey took the next step in those efforts March 25 through a new executive order that included a section that phased out all mask mandates implemented by local governments, including the ones put in place by both the City of Tucson and Pima County in June.

In opposition to the order, Pima County decided to continue to enforce its mask mandate, suspending or revoking a business's permit if they decide to not comply with the local mandate. For businesses in the county that are not required to have a permit, they would receive a $500 citation after three strikes of not complying with the mask mandate.

However, once House Bill 2770 goes into effect three months after the legislative session officially ends, "notwithstanding any other law, a business in this state is not required to enforce on its premises a mask mandate that is established by this state, a city, town or county or any other jurisdiction of this state."

BREAKING Arizona businesses won't have to follow communities' mask requirements, under bill signed into law by @dougducey.

➡️BUT law takes effect 3 months after legislative session ends. So the effective date could be late summer or early fall. #HB2770 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) April 9, 2021

Shortly after Ducey announced that he officially signed this bill, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry released a statement in response.

It read: "The law does not go into effect until 90 days after the end of the session. Until then, the county's mandate remains in effect."