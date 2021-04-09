Pfizer requests emergency use authorization to administer COVID-19 vaccine to teens

(WAOW) — Pfizer has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The request is to expand emergency use into adolescents 12-15 years of age. Currently, the vaccine is only approved for people as young as 16.

The Food and Drug Administration needs to give use authorization to a vaccine before it can be administered on a mass scale.

Pending regulatory decision, Pfizer says they hope to make the vaccine available to this age group before the start of the 2021 school year.

Pfizer says they plan to make similar requests to other regulatory authorities worldwide in the coming days.

In a thread of tweets, Pfizer says they plan to make similar requests to other regulatory authorities worldwide in the coming days.

Previously, Pfizer reported that their study showed that the vaccine is safe and “strongly effective” in kids as young as 12.

According to the Associated Press, preliminary data from Pfizer’s study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15 showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots.

More on that study, and the request made to the FDA can be found here or in the PDF below.

