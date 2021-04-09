8-month-old dead after allegedly shot by 3-year-old brother in Houston

HOUSTON (NBC News) - Another child was killed by accidental gunfire. This time by his toddler brother.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Friday morning.

A caller told police an 8-month-old child had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Officials say the child was most likely shot by his 3-year-old brother.

Adults were home at the time and transported the child to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said they have recovered the gun, which was located in the vehicle that the family members used to drive the 8-month-old to the hospital.

No charges have been filed yet.