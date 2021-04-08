Rescue underway after missing Tucson couple found on steep ledge in Death Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two missing Tucsonans have been located in California after they failed to return home on Sunday.

According to Inyo County Sheriff's Office, the department received a report about two potentially missing people, identified as 32-year-old Alexander Lofgren and 27-year-old Emily Henkel, may be in the area after they did not return home from a camping trip in Death Valley National Park.

While the deputies were unable to locate the couple after following their itinerary and checking highly frequented areas along Highway 190, the department located their white Subaru abandoned by Death Valley National Park officials at around 11 a.m. Thursday. ICSO said the vehicle's location was not on their itinerary.

Authorities located a note in the vehicle that read, "Two flat tires, headed to Mormon Point, have three days’ worth of water.”

Through the use of aerial reconnaissance, ICSO was able to locate the couple shortly after noon in a very remote area of Death Valley National Park on a very steep ledge.

According to ICSO, the couple has not yet been rescued due to the extreme location. At this time, the condition of Lofren and Henkel is not known.

An Inyo Search and Rescue technical team is scheduled to descend the canyon later Thursday evening.