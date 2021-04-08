Man released from hospital, arrested after 2 killed in crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is behind bars Thursday after a deadly crash that occurred last Friday.

Tucson Police Department says Theodore Miller was released from the hospital on April 5 and then booked into the Pima County Jail.

Police believe Miller did not stop for a red light at the intersection of east 29th Street and Columbus boulevard when he crashed into another vehicle.

The passenger of his car and the driver of the other vehicle were both killed.