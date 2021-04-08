Man arrested in connection with multiple anti-Asian attacks in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) - Police say a video showed Joseph Russo attacking a 32-year-old Asian woman last month in Midwood.

It happened just before 8 a.m. March 22 in front of 1308 Kings Highway.

Police say no words were exchanged during the incident and the victim refused medical attention.

The most recent attack on Monday at 11:15 a.m.

It happened in front of the J&R NY Supermarket on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.

A 77-year-old Asian male looking at vegetables was pushed to the ground allegedly by Russo who then walked away.

Again police say no words were exchanged. The victim suffered bruising to his arm.

On March 5t in Gravesend at around 9:30 a.m., police allege Russo pushed a 64-year-old Asian woman to the ground on Sixth Street near Kings Highway.

Residents say they are surprised about the location of the attack, but not at all shocked that it happened.

Reporter: "Do you feel nervous at all?"

Wai Lau of Brooklyn: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. So far I don't want to take the train and go to manhattan."

Many people say in general, they are now afraid to travel alone.

"I'm so afraid which I never, you know," Wai Lau said. "We used to get on the bus get on the subway go to the city and shop and now I think about it. I really do."

Police say Russo, who lives in Brooklyn, has a lengthy wrap sheet - 14 prior arrests dating back to 2009 for criminal mischief, public lewdness, drug possession, assault, criminal trespass and burglary