Governor appoints first woman to lead Arizona National Guard

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed the first female leader of the Arizona National Guard. Brig. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck took command Thursday of the 8,300 guard members and civilian employees of the state's emergency management agency, the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

Muehlenbeck started her military career as an active duty judge advocate based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson. She joined the Arizona National Guard after leaving active duty in 1997.

She replaces Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, who is retiring and considering a political career.