Girl Scouts turn annual Cookies and Cocktails into drive-thru, virtual experience

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona held a socially distanced drive-thru for their annual Cookies and Cocktails Wednesday.

Dozens of cars showed up for the event at Girl Scout Headquarters on Broadway that evening to enjoy all the desserts, cookies, drinks and raffle baskets that event-goers have grown to love over the years.

The group then held the presentation and broadcasted it on a livestream, so their supporters can enjoy the event and their treats right at home.

Join us at 8:00 p.m. to celebrate the winner of Cookies & Cocktails: Take-Home Edition! www.girlscoutssoaz.org/livestream

Posted by Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The proceeds from the event will go towards providing opportunities for girls to experience Girl Scout leadership.

For more information, visit girlscoutssoaz.org.

