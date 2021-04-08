Skip to Content

Driver rescued after vehicle fell into drainage canal near I-10, Sandario Rd.

TUCSON (KVOA) - An individual was rescued after the person reportedly drove their vehicle into a drainage canal near Marana Thursday.

According to Northwest Fire District, NWFD and Marana Police Department personnel were dispatched to Interstate 10 near Sandario Road in reference to a water rescue.

Officials say the driver reportedly experienced a medical emergency, prompting their vehicle to leave the roadway and drive into a nearby drainage canal.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

