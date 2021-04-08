Bobcat sought after it got its neck caught in black flex pipe

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Game and Fish Department are on the lookout for a bobcat that has gotten itself in quite a prediCATment.

According to AZGFD, a bobcat was spotted on Feb. 13 in the Catalina Foothills area with a black flex pipe caught around its neck. The pipe is typically used for outdoor irrigation.

At this time, AZGFD officials have not confirmed if the bobcat was able to get free from flex pipe.

Anyone who spots this animal or sees any other wildlife in distress is advised to call 623-236-7201.