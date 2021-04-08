Arizona health experts call for action to combat ongoing health disparities with minorities

TUCSON (KVOA) - Health experts are hoping to raise awareness about the health disparities that continue to affect minority communities across the country and right here in Arizona.

The Mayo Clinic is pushing for a call to action to improve these conditions through education and clinical studies.

Health experts say there should be more research studies implemented in local medical centers and hospitals that include minority groups.

"We design these structures in such a way to almost exclude them," Chyke Doubeni of Mayo Clinic said. "I think the answer is to be intentional about why we're doing it and the result we seek."

April marks Minority Health Month, where hundreds of health organizations across the country work to eliminate disparities within our communities.