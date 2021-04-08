Anxious homeowners wait as Margo Fire forces evacuations

MAMMOTH, Ariz. (KVOA) - For some Dudleyville homeowners, the last few hours of uncertainty has been incredibly stressful.

A beautiful sunset Thursday night did little to ease the nerves of Dudleyville resident Cecilia Magallanez as forward progress stopped that evening in the battle to contain the Margo Fire, which grew to 500 acres that night.

"I'm very nervous, sad, emotional, just devastated," Magallanez said.

Magallanez said she has lived in her home 22 years.

Seeing the smoke from where she was told by fire crews she couldn't get any closer Thursday night brought back memories from another fire almost four decades ago.

"In '83, we lost our home in Aravaipa, my family, my parents and my sister," she said. "And then this afternoon, it was all smoky, flames all around, got our pills and some papers and just left."

A few miles south, an evacuation center was set up at the Mammoth Community Center where Mayor Patsy Armenta stood ready with food and water to help.

"I just pray for those people down there because I've already heard that some of their houses have burned," Armenta said.

As Magallanez puts her faith in the dozens of firefighters working to save homes in the community, she holds out hope.

"There's just no words to describe, am I going to have a home later on today, tonight, we'll just leave it in God's hands," she said.