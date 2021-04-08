Police offer $100K in Bay Area child missing 5 years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to a 7-year-old girl who has been missing for five years and whose mother was slain weeks after her disappearance.
Arianna Fitts was last seen with her baby-sitter in Oakland in February 2016, when she was 2 years old.
The body of her mother, 32-year-old Nicole Fitts, was found buried in a shallow hole in San Francisco’s McLaren Park on April 8, 2016.
She was last seen alive April 1, 2016, when she received a phone call to go meet her daughter's baby-sitter.