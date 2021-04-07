UArizona joins study to help figure out if vaccinated people can spread COVID-19 to others

TUCSON (KVOA) - Can vaccinated people who are exposed to the virus still spread the disease to others?

The National Institute of Health is teaming up with more than 20 colleges and universities around the country to figure out the answer to that question. And that includes the University of Arizona.

Prevent COVID University is a national clinical trial looking to recruit around 12,000 college students to be part of the study.

UArizona students ages 18 to 26 who have not contracted the virus and have not been vaccinated are eligible to participate.

"The university has been tremendously supportive of this study and we were really selected because the university developed a very robust testing system under Dr. Robbins," said Dr. Elizabeth Connick of UArizona Department of Medicine. "Because the study requires a really good university-based testing program, that's part of this, students are required to get tested from their university."

Students can enroll over the course of the next four to five months.

Results from the study are expected later this year.

For more information, visit coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org.