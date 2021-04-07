Sam Adams giving out free beer money to people who get COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN) - Sam Adams is giving out beer money to encourage vaccination.

The brand said on its website that it's looking forward to friends once again being able to gather in their favorite bars and restaurants.

For that to happen on a broad scale, the coronavirus has to be defeated and full vaccination is the best way to do that.

Starting April 12, if you post your vaccination sticker or bandage, the company will send you $7 through the cash app for a beer at your favorite bar.

Remember to include#ShotForSam and tag @SamuelAdamsBeer on Instagram or Twitter.

Then check for a direct message. And of course, make sure you have a cash app account.