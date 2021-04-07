President Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office.

He will also nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and adviser at the gun control group Giffords, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Biden is expected to announce tighter regulations requiring buyers of homemade “ghost guns” to undergo background checks.

The president’s plans were previewed by a person familiar with the expected actions who was not authorized to publicly discuss them.