Pima County Board approves plan that strengthens funding for road repair

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to strengthen road repair funding for the next fiscal year.

Starting this July, an additional $50 million in certificates of participation can be sold to fund repairs.

The county says these sales will bring the total amount allocated to repair funding to $85 million.

The county has set a goal of repairing all roads in unincorporated Pima County in 10 years.