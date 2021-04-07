Hit-and-run driver sought after 73-year-old on mobile oxygen tank struck, killed in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A hit-and-run driver is sought after a 73-year-old succumbed to injuries sustained in a midtown crash that occurred Monday evening.

At around 7:30 p.m. Monday, 73-year-old Kristina Dale Sikora was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and Mountain View Avenue.

The vehicle, which reportedly did not stop after the incident and fled the scene, was described as a dark-colored four-door sedan. Investigators believe the vehicle may have front-end damage, possibly on its hood.

According to Tucson Police Department, Sikora succumbed to her injuries on Wednedsay.

After further investigation, TPD detectives learned that Sikora was reportedly crossing a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The 73-year-old was also discovered to be walking with a medical walker and mobile oxygen tank.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.