Burglary suspect offered job after breaking into Georgia restaurant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (CNN) - Committing a burglary is usually a one-way ticket to court or jail.

But one burglar in Georgia got a job offer out of his bad deed from the person he targeted.

Just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, someone broke into Diablo's Southwest Grill.

"The suspect threw a brick through the glass door," Carl Wallace, co-founder of the restaurant said.

In the surveillance video, you can see the crook grabbing the cash register. He then shakes it and realizes there's no money inside, then he takes off.

"He did more damage to the cost to replace the door than he ever would have gotten out of the register," Wallace said.

It cost the owner $1,000 to fix the door, but what he did next cost him absolutely nothing.

He is now receiving international attention after writing this post on Facebook: "Please swing by for a job application. There are better opportunities out there than this path you've chosen."

"It's almost sad in the sense that kindness and forgiveness and a road to redemption for someone is a viral sensation," Wallace said.

Wallace says if the burglar was arrested, he would have a felony on his record and would struggle finding a job. So he took an unusual approach to fix what he calls a broken system.

"Let's stop. Let's fix this," he said. "Let's do something different, and give this guy an opportunity."

Wallace says he would like to help this person, offer him a better path, and even go as far as saying he'd be willing to mentor him.

When CBS-46 News asked whether he thinks the burglar will ever take him up on his offer, Wallace responded, "I hope he does, because I think the follow-up story to this is greater than the initial story."