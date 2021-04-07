Arizona officially announces departure of Men’s Basketball Head Coach Sean Miller

Arizona officially announced the departure of its Men's Basketball Coach Sean Miller Wednesday morning.

This comes as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Miller and the Wildcats have been in the NCAA’s crosshairs since being ensnared in a 2017 FBI investigation into shady recruiting practices.

In a news release, Arizona said the university "will honor the terms of his existing contract".

Associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach, according to Arizona Athletics. They say the search for a new head coach will begin "immediately".

"We appreciate Sean's commitment to our basketball program and to the university," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. "After taking the many factors involved into account, we simply believe that we need a fresh start and now is the time. I want to thank Sean, Amy and their sons for their service to the university and wish them the very best in the future."

Miller served as head coach for 12 seasons at UArizona, compiling an overall record of 302-109, including a 150-68 record in Pac-10/Pac-12 play. He guided the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments, including three Elite Eight appearances. Miller also led Arizona to five regular season conference championships and three Pac-12 Tournament titles.