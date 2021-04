TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Gives Day 2021 is on track to set another record.

During this year's 24-hour online fundraiser, more than 37,000 people donated $5.45 million to 980 Arizona nonprofits.

The completes numbers will not be tallied until next week, but organizers say we are on track to meet or surpass the $6.1 million donated last year.

For more information, visit azgives.org.