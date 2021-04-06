UArizona allowing up to four guests for in-person commencement ceremonies

TUCSON (KVOA) - Good news coming out of the University of Arizona when it comes to graduation.

UArizona President Dr. Robert Robbins says they have made the decision to let each graduate have four guests for the in-person ceremonies.

All graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed for those who cannot make it in person.

The university will hold multiple graduation events spanned out between May 11 through the 18th for its 2021 graduates.

"We are excited and hopeful for this development in our plans," Robbins said. "I know our students and families are going to be incredibly, incredibly excited about this."

Robbins says the ceremony plans will be adjusted if public health conditions do change.