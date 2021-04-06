Slain Capitol Police officer to lie in honor in U.S. Capitol

(CNN) — The Capitol Police officer killed in last week’s attack at the building, will lie in honor in the Capitol’s rotunda next week.

Officer William Evans died Friday after a man rammed a vehicle into a barricade at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff in his honor the same day. She then issued a joint statement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling Evans a “Martyr for our Democracy.”

Lying in Honor at the Capitol is the civilian equivalent of Lying in State, which is reserved only for government and military officials.

It’s a rare honor that was last given to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol officer killed in January’s riot. Other civilians to Lie in Honor include Billy Graham and Rosa Parks.

Evans served on the Capitol Police force for 18 years.

Capitol Police shot and killed the man driving the vehicle that killed Evans at the scene.