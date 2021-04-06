Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new compost facility at the Los Reales Landfill

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson is celebrating the official opening of a compost facility at the Los Reales Landfill.

It's operated by the Environmental Services Department.

Officials collect food scraps from commercial businesses around town and take it to the facility, where they are mixed with green waste and turned into compost that gets redistributed throughout the community.

It is part of the food-cycle program that offers training to local businesses on the do's and dont's of food composting.