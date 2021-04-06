Public Safety Career Fair held to help recruit newest public safety personnel

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several agencies came together Tuesday evening to put on a Public Safety Career Fair.

Tucson Police Department, Tucson Fire Department and officials with public safety communications are all looking to fill positions.

Officials from each department will be present to walk attendees through the application process and the hiring timeline.



"We've seen staffing issues with Tucson Police Department, but it goes beyond us - reaches communications and fire," TPD Sgt. Richard Gradillas said. "So what we are trying to do is we're trying to help that staffing shortage by giving the opportunity to let people know we are hiring and come out here and try to get a job."

Have any questions on what it’s like to be a part of #TucsonFire? Visit 1310 Miracle Mile to chat with #TFD! 👩‍🚒🚒 #careerfair pic.twitter.com/Qlv4bDC7U6 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) April 6, 2021

For more information, find the event Tucson Public Safety Career Fair on Facebook.