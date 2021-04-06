Man with metal post trashes North Carolina store, yells anti-Asian slurs

CHARLOTTE, NC (NBC News) - The owners of a North Carolina convenience store are still reeling after a violent attack last week.

Surveillance video inside plaza sundries in Charlotte shows a man wielding a metal bar and ransacking the store.

The owners' niece, Grace Lee Sung, said the suspect hurled anti-Asian racial slurs and other kinds of verbal abuse during the incident.

Someone else reportedly entered the store and also yelled at the owner.

Afterward, Sung said more men lined up at the doors, yelling through broken glass and making sexual gestures while the owner and his wife cleaned up the mess.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed 24-year-old Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas was arrested in connection to the incident.

Plaza sundries is located inside the transportation center where city buses flip their routes daily.

Security is handled by a private company contracted by the transit system.

Agents for that company made the arrest.

The suspect is facing several charges including damage to property, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats.

The suspect, who could later face a hate crime charge, has also been banned from all city transit facilities and services.