Ducey signs legislation that prohibits enforcement of federal gun laws that violate 2nd Amendment

Ducey signs legislation that prohibits enforcement of federal gun laws that violate 2nd AmendmentNew
PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation that aims to stop authorities from enforcing federal gun laws that violate the 2nd amendment.
Backers say the bill would ensure that the rights of gun owners are protected from what they say is the potential for overreach by President Joe Biden's administration.
Critics say it will undermine the rule of law and discourage law enforcement officers from enforcing federal gun laws.