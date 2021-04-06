CBP finds 10-year-old boy alone near border

(CNN) - Another Customs and Border Patrol video is out that appears to show an abandoned migrant child.

The child is a 10-year-old boy.

The full circumstances aren't known, including how and why he came to the U.S., or if this was a case of self-separation.

It comes amid an influx of children entering the U.S. alone and news that migrant families are indeed self separating in Mexico.

Border Patrol is seeing hundreds of cases in south Texas of children apprehended crossing the border alone after previously being expelled with their family.

The agency shared the video of the 10-year-old, who was found alone in a field on April 1 after being left by the group he was traveling with.

He was still in CBP custody as of Monday while the agency worked to turn him over to the Department of Health and Human Services.