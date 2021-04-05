TPD, TFD to host Public Safety Career Fair Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department, Tucson Fire and Public Safety Communications are hosting a Public Safety Career Fair on Tuesday to answer any questions you may have about what its like to work in the field.

It's happening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Side Police Service Center on Miracle Mile.

Officials from each department will be present to walk you through the application process and the hiring timeline.

For more information, find the event Tucson Public Safety Career Fair on Facebook.