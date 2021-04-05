Toddlers seen dropped over border fence in ‘good health’, in custody

Toddlers seen dropped over border fence in ‘good health’, in custodyUpdated
PHOENIX (CNN) — Officials released a photograph of the two young children who were seen being dropped over a border fence in New Mexico by smugglers last week.
A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said they are in CBP custody and are in good health.
The two rescued girls, ages 3 and 5, are from Ecuador.
Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez met with them on Wednesday and released a photo of the encounter.
The children are awaiting transfer to health and human services custody to then be reunited with family or sponsors.