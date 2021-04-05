Skip to Content

Toddlers seen dropped over border fence in ‘good health’, in custody

Updated
Last updated today at 4:44 pm
4:40 pm Local NewsTop Stories
Toddler border drop
NBC News Channel

PHOENIX (CNN) — Officials released a photograph of the two young children who were seen being dropped over a border fence in New Mexico by smugglers last week.

Two migrant kids dropped over border fence

HORRIFIC: A U.S. Border Patrol camera caught someone dropping two young children over a border fence in New Mexico and then leaving the kids there. https://bit.ly/39Aithr?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_News_4_Tucson_-_KVOA

Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Thursday, April 1, 2021

A Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said they are in CBP custody and are in good health.

The two rescued girls, ages 3 and 5, are from Ecuador.

Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez met with them on Wednesday and released a photo of the encounter.

The children are awaiting transfer to health and human services custody to then be reunited with family or sponsors.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

More Stories

Skip to content