Serious injury sustained in scooter-involved crash on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A serious injury has been reported in connection to a scooter-involved crash that occurred on the east side Monday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, the collision involving a scooter took place on East Broadway Boulevard near Rosemont Boulevard.

At this time, heavy delays have been reported at westbound travel along Broadway between Rosemont and Arcadia Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The investigation is on-going.

