Pima County looks to better community during Public Health Week

TUCSON (KVOA) - This week marks Public Health Week and Pima County is hosting a series of virtual events to highlight the work of our local public health leaders during the pandemic.

The week will include a series of online activities, seminars and panel discussions to address the ways in which public health is making communities safer and healthier in Pima County.

They will also discuss ways in which it could be improved.

To mark Public Health Week, April 5-11, the Health Department will host a slate of online activities - seminars, panel discussions, raffles and more - to highlight the work public health workers have done during the pandemic & year-round.



Join us: https://t.co/Xzq828Qxp4 pic.twitter.com/4pcuamPBgs — Pima County Health (@pchd) April 5, 2021

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.