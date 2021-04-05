Nation’s ‘oldest living general’ celebrated 107th birthday

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - He's been dubbed the "oldest living general."

He turned 107 years old last week and a California community helped him celebrate in style.

This is retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Harry Goldsworthy.

He arrived to his birthday celebration on a motorcycle driven by a member of the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders.

Hundreds of people in Riverside also showed up Saturday to help him celebrate.

Goldsworthy received a Military Honor Guard tribute and certificate of appreciation for his service to our country.

He's believed to be the nation's oldest living general and he's still as witty and sharp as they come.

"I get asked all the time, what did you do to live so long? I tell them i think it's just god's will," Goldsworthy said. "I wonder sometimes if he's rewarding me or punishing me!"

Goldsworthy says his secret to a long life is to drink a shot of vodka every night before bed.