Missing Oro Valley woman located, transported to hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) - A missing woman from Oro Valley has been transported for medical attention after she was located Monday.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, Nancy Kroell was last seen in the area of La Canada Drive and Lambert Lane at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. She was said to be possibly driving a white 2005 Honda CRV with the Arizona license plate of 996-CYW.

Due to the recent high temperatures, OVPD said that "it was imperative that she be found as soon as possible."

OVPD shared Monday afternoon that Kroell was located and transported for "some needed medical attention."