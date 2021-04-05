Man arrested after refusing temperature check during $15K Disney vacation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (NBC News) A Louisiana man arrested at Disney Springs for refusing to have his temperature taken.

During the ordeal, the man complained that he spent "too much money" on his Disney vacation to be arrested.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released body cam video showing the Feb. 13 incident.

As you can see, deputies confronted 47-year-old Kelly Sills outside the boathouse restaurant and asked him to leave the site.

According to the arrest report, sills skipped the temperature screening at the restaurant and refused get checked when asked by staff.

When deputies arrived, the Baton Rouge man complained that he paid $15,000 for a Disney World vacation and argued with deputies as he was taken off the property.

At one point, sills claimed that was a Disney stockholder.

Eventually, Sills told deputies that he was willing to get his temperature checked.

They appeared to say that he could do so in jail.

According to court documents, Sills pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

He's expected to be back in court on April 5.