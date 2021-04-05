Large fire burns down marijuana grow facility in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (NBC News) - Firefighters battled a large structure fire in south Los Angeles Saturday.

The fire, dubbed the "87th Place Fire," was reported just after 2:15 p.m. in the Green Meadows area.

Officials said the fire started outside and spread to a large commercial building that first appeared to be a furniture manufacturing business.

Officials said the building now appears to have housed a marijuana grow operation.

At 4:30 p.m. the fire was still a "major emergency" incident with firefighters still on the scene.

No injuries were reported.