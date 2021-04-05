Donations needed with Arizona’s blood supply critically low

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona's blood supply is critically low and donors are needed now more than ever.

Health experts say the pandemic is to blame for the shortage. With the closure of dozens of schools and businesses, also came the decrease in blood drives throughout the state which has resulted in a loss of about 25,000 blood donations for patients across Arizona.

But as more schools and businesses open up, medical officials say "Type O" blood donations are especially needed in Arizona, as it is the only blood type that can be received by anyone.

"It's the blood type that people reached for when someone has an unplanned emergency, a car accident, when there's shortages of other blood types," Sue Thew of Vitalant Arizona said.

If you'd like to sign up to donate, visit vitalant.org or redcross.org.