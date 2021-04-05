City of Tucson to host community session to discuss violence against Asians

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the pandemic began, reports of violence against the Asian community in the United States have seen a drastic increase.

To help Tucsonans voice their concerns and hopefully curb local incidents, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and other city leaders are holding a virtual listening session on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

According to city officials, the University of Arizona Pacific American Advisory Council members and Asian, Pacific Islander, Desi American community members will be moderating this community conversation.

City officials who will attend the event include Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik.

Organizers say this event plans to provide the Asian community a safe space to share their concerns and thoughts about the nationwide violence.

People who wish to not be identified are allowed and encouraged to attend the meeting and listen.

To join the meeting via zoom, click here at the allotted time - 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For people who wish to connect via telephone, call 699-900-9128 and use the passcode 84629082568# at the time of the session.