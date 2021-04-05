Arizona Gives Day hopes to help nonprofits that lost a state-total of $90M in revenue

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday is "Arizona Gives Day" - a 24-hour long online fundraiser to benefit non-profit organizations across the state.

Your support is needed now more than ever.

Last year, non-profits in Arizona lost over $90-million in revenue, resulting in fewer programs and services for the communities they serve.

The fundraiser kicks off Tuesday with more than 1,000 state-wide organizations have registered.

"We are asking the public if they can give what they can to the organizations that mean the most to them, it really does assist and help the nonprofit sector continue providing those programs and services for our community, making them even stronger and better," Jennifer Purcell of Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits said.

Last year, Arizona Gives Day raised a record-breaking $6.1 million for non-profit organizations.

To donate, visit azgives.org.