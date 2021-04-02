White House flags lowered to half staff, Arizona to lower flags April 6

WASHINGTON DC (CNN/KVOA) - Flags at the White House are at half staff on the orders of President Biden, following Friday's incident at the u-s capitol.

At Camp David, President Biden released a statement saying he and the first lady were heartbroken that a capitol police officer had been killed.

He expressed condolences to the family of officer william evans and prayers to the second officer who is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The president reports that he has been receiving ongoing briefings and updates from his homeland security advisor.

Biden also expressed the nation's gratitude to the capitol police and the national guard for their quick response to the attack.

The suspect in the incident was killed after driving his car into the officers and a barrier.

Here in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey also ordered all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on April 6 to honor the fallen United States Capitol Police officer.

“Arizona joins our nation in mourning the loss of Officer William F. Evans, who tragically lost his life defending the U.S. Capitol,” Ducey said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Evans’s family, friends and colleagues. We are also praying for the recovery of the second officer injured today. I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff to honor Officer Evans’s life and the sacrifice he made in service to the public.”