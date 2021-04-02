Southern Arizona shows off Bear Down Pride after Wildcats win Final Four matchup

Southern Arizona shows off Bear Down Pride after Wildcats win Final Four matchupNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - From Twitter to the streets of University Boulevard, Wildcat fans showed off their Arizona Pride after the University of Arizona women's basketball team won their Final Four game Friday evening.
Heading into the game, Arizona was the heavy underdog against No. 1-seed UConn, who was in its 13th consecutive Final Four. UConn was the double-digit favorite.
Despite this, Arizona started off strong and carried that momentum to push them to the championship match against Pac-12 rival, Stanford.
That evening, Southern Arizona celebrated the Cats by showing support on Twitter.
Several UArizona students, staff and alum went to Twitter to share their congratulations to the women's basketball team.
On the county level, county officials were quick to share their excitement about the big win.
Cityside, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero took to Twitter to share that she declared Sunday as Arizona Women's Basketball Day.
Even the officials at Tucson International Airport could not contain their excitement of the Wildcats.
And it wouldn't be complete, if Tucson-staple eeggee's didn't chime in on the big win.