Southern Arizona shows off Bear Down Pride after Wildcats win Final Four matchup

TUCSON (KVOA) - From Twitter to the streets of University Boulevard, Wildcat fans showed off their Arizona Pride after the University of Arizona women's basketball team won their Final Four game Friday evening.

Heading into the game, Arizona was the heavy underdog against No. 1-seed UConn, who was in its 13th consecutive Final Four. UConn was the double-digit favorite.

Despite this, Arizona started off strong and carried that momentum to push them to the championship match against Pac-12 rival, Stanford.

RELATED: Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn

UArizona leads with a few minutes left on the clock WATCH LIVE: University of Arizona fans are glued to the television on University Boulevard with the Wildcats less than 2 minutes away from a trip to the NCAA championships. kvoa.com/sports Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Friday, April 2, 2021

That evening, Southern Arizona celebrated the Cats by showing support on Twitter.

🚨DOWN GOES UCONN 69-59!!!🚨



ARIZONA IS GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER❗️❗️❗️#BearDown pic.twitter.com/z5u6lFfz4x — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) April 3, 2021

Several UArizona students, staff and alum went to Twitter to share their congratulations to the women's basketball team.

On the county level, county officials were quick to share their excitement about the big win.

Cityside, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero took to Twitter to share that she declared Sunday as Arizona Women's Basketball Day.

What a night, right?! Way to go UA Cats! And don’t worry fans, there’ll be a well-earned escort from the airport for these remarkable women when they come home! Great job!!!! 🤩🥳😎 pic.twitter.com/CqWyQeODF2 — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) April 3, 2021

Even the officials at Tucson International Airport could not contain their excitement of the Wildcats.

And it wouldn't be complete, if Tucson-staple eeggee's didn't chime in on the big win.