President Biden offers condolences to family of officer killed, orders White House flags lowered to half staff

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Flags at the White House are at half staff on the orders of President Biden, following Friday's incident at the u-s capitol.

At Camp David, President Biden released a statement saying he and the first lady were heartbroken that a capitol police officer had been killed.

He expressed condolences to the family of officer william evans and prayers to the second officer who is fighting for his life in the hospital.

The president reports that he has been receiving ongoing briefings and updates from his homeland security advisor.

Biden also expressed the nation's gratitude to the capitol police and the national guard for their quick response to the attack.

The suspect in the incident was killed after driving his car into the officers and a barrier.