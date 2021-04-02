Mayor Romero declares Sunday ‘Arizona Women’s Basketball Day’ after Cats win Final Four game

TUCSON (KVOA) - After beating the odds and defeating UConn 69-59 in the 2021 Women's Final Four game, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared Sunday as Arizona Women's Basketball Day.

Heading into the game, Arizona was the heavy underdog against No. 1-seed UConn, who was in its 13th consecutive Final Four. UConn was the double-digit favorite.

Despite this, Arizona started off strong and carried that momentum to push them to the championship match against Pac-12 rival, Stanford.

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE pic.twitter.com/FgmYeph0BD — Arizona Women's Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 3, 2021

In celebration of the Cat's big win, Romero shared on Twitter that she will dedicate Sunday, the night of the big game, in honor of the women's basketball team.