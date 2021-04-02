Mayor Romero declares Sunday ‘Arizona Women’s Basketball Day’ after Cats win Final Four game

Mayor Romero declares Sunday ‘Arizona Women’s Basketball Day’ after Cats win Final Four gameUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - After beating the odds and defeating UConn 69-59 in the 2021 Women's Final Four game, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero declared Sunday as Arizona Women's Basketball Day.
Heading into the game, Arizona was the heavy underdog against No. 1-seed UConn, who was in its 13th consecutive Final Four. UConn was the double-digit favorite.
Despite this, Arizona started off strong and carried that momentum to push them to the championship match against Pac-12 rival, Stanford.
In celebration of the Cat's big win, Romero shared on Twitter that she will dedicate Sunday, the night of the big game, in honor of the women's basketball team.